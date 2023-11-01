Financial literacy program held in various branches of IFIC Bank

Through multi-dimensional activities in daily life, women are playing a direct role in building a self-reliant economy of the country.

The country's largest bank IFIC has reached the marginal level of various women-friendly banking facilities in its branches.

Recently, IFIC Bank has organised a financial literacy programme in Pragati Sarani, Narail, Mia Bazar and Noapara branches to take part in the progress of various professional women and to include them in banking services.

With the presence of about 490 women, the affiliated branches became lively. Financial literacy programs will be organised in all branches of IFIC Bank in phases across the country.