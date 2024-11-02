Financial irregularities break the Backbone of all development chairman BCSIR

02 November, 2024, 12:20 pm
02 November, 2024

Financial irregularities break the Backbone of all development chairman BCSIR

In the opening ceremony of PPA 2006 and PPR, 2008 day-long training held today at the IERD Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Chairman Dr Samina Ahmed emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in government procurement to the scientists, officials and other trainees of today's session.

The training was organised under the overall supervision of Council Member (Finance) and Joint Secretary Mr Roknuzzaman; various sessions were conducted as the chief trainer by the Deputy Secretary (Development - 1 Branch) of the Ministry of Shipping and PPR expert Mr Md Sayemur Rashid Khan. At this time, Mr. Mahbub Hasan Khan, Director (Finance & Accounts) of BCSIR, allowed the trainees to gain in-depth knowledge on the subject by asking various practical and applicable questions related to PPA 2006 and PPR 2008.

