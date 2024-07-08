Films carrying message of peace play important role in developing young generation: Palak

08 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Films carrying the message of peace and solidarity will play an important role in developing human qualities among the young generation, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said yesterday (7 July).

"Through creativity and innovation, the young generation of the country will spread solidarity, solidarity and humanity among people," the state minister said in a video message at the award distribution ceremony of 'Shanti Film Festival-2023' in Dhaka, reads a press release.

He also said, "Smart entertainment and media is one of the components of building Smart Bangladesh. For the development of a nation, the development of its art and culture is very important."

The event was jointly organised by Films for Peace Foundation, Information and Communication Technology Department, Smart Bangladesh Network, Diversity for Peace and UNDP Bangladesh in collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak

