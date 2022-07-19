FID additional secy visits ICB

Additional Secretary Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance, Amal Krishna Mandalhas visited the head office of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on Monday (18 July).

Along with him, Dr Nahid Hossain, joint secretary and Md Golam Mostofa, deputy secretary of FID were also present, reads a press release.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB greeted Mandal at the board room.

Additional Secretary of FID got acquainted with the senior officials of ICB and was informed about the overall activities of ICB and had discussion on various issues.