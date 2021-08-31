Festa Italia at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden presents 'Festa Italia', an Italian Food Festival at its Water Garden Brasserie restaurant! Starting from 2 September 2021, the hotel will be hosting an Italian-themed buffet dinner consisting of Italian tastes, flavours, and landmarks, daily until 18 September 2021, states a press release.

The Festival will have live cooking stations where experienced chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka will be showing off their culinary skills. Guests will be able to experience Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto, and Dessert Stations. The authentic Italian buffet will include dishes such as Aria Secca Stile Italiano Bresaola, Beef with Saltimbocca Ala Romano, Italian Veal Osso Buco and much more. Additionally, will be Lamb Shank, Roasted beef Striploin, Salt Crusted Norwegian Salmon, and many more intercontinental dishes to satisfy the foodie in everyone.

Dessert lovers will also rejoice in sweet dishes such as Tuscan Lemon and Almond Cake, Cassata Sicilian Mimosa Cake, Zuccortto, just to name a few.

Festa Italia is made healthier with Globe H2O Drinking Water and Royal Chef High Oleic Sunflower Oil. Novoair has also joined as the exclusive airline partner for this food festival. Moreover 20% discount is available on payments via bKash as well as a 20% discount for Banglalink Platinum and Signature users.

The price of the Festa Italia buffet dinner is BDT 3700++ per person and 1900++ for a child.

Buy One Get One Free offers are available on selected bank cards. Patrons will also be pleased to know there are Buy Two Get One Free offers available on any payment method.

Patrons can take part in a raffle draw where they have a chance to win a couple round air ticket to a tourist destination by Novoair, a one-night couple stay at Radisson Blu Dhaka, and a couple dinner at the Water Garden Brasserie (1st to 3rd prize respectively).