Festa Italia at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 01:46 pm

Related News

Festa Italia at Radisson Blu Dhaka

The Festival will have live cooking stations where experienced chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka will be showing off their culinary skills. Guests will be able to experience Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto and Dessert Stations.

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 01:46 pm
Beef Lasagne from the Festa Italia at Radisson Blu Dhaka
Beef Lasagne from the Festa Italia at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden presents 'Festa Italia', an Italian Food Festival at its Water Garden Brasserie restaurant! Starting from 2 September 2021, the hotel will be hosting an Italian-themed buffet dinner consisting of Italian tastes, flavours, and landmarks, daily until 18 September 2021, states a press release.

The Festival will have live cooking stations where experienced chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka will be showing off their culinary skills. Guests will be able to experience Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto, and Dessert Stations. The authentic Italian buffet will include dishes such as Aria Secca Stile Italiano Bresaola, Beef with Saltimbocca Ala Romano, Italian Veal Osso Buco and much more. Additionally, will be Lamb Shank, Roasted beef Striploin, Salt Crusted Norwegian Salmon, and many more intercontinental dishes to satisfy the foodie in everyone.

Dessert lovers will also rejoice in sweet dishes such as Tuscan Lemon and Almond Cake, Cassata Sicilian Mimosa Cake, Zuccortto, just to name a few.

Festa Italia is made healthier with Globe H2O Drinking Water and Royal Chef High Oleic Sunflower Oil. Novoair has also joined as the exclusive airline partner for this food festival. Moreover 20% discount is available on payments via bKash as well as a 20% discount for Banglalink Platinum and Signature users.

The price of the Festa Italia buffet dinner is BDT 3700++ per person and 1900++ for a child.

Buy One Get One Free offers are available on selected bank cards. Patrons will also be pleased to know there are Buy Two Get One Free offers available on any payment method. 

Patrons can take part in a raffle draw where they have a chance to win a couple round air ticket to a tourist destination by Novoair, a one-night couple stay at Radisson Blu Dhaka, and a couple dinner at the Water Garden Brasserie (1st to 3rd prize respectively).

 

 

Radisson Blu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

20h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

20h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

20h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy