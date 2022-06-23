Feni tea seller becomes millionaire after buying Walton fridge

A cheque of Tk 20 lakh is being handed over to Sabuj Miah. Photo: Courtesy

Sabuj Miah, a tea seller at Feni Sadar Upazila, became millionaire after purchasing a Walton refrigerator, recently.

The Walton customer got Tk20 lakh cashback on the purchase of a Walton brand refrigerator under the company's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-15 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release.

Walton is conducting the digital campaign to provide the best and swiftest after-sales services through online automation.

To encourage customers' active participation in the campaign, Walton is providing sure cashback of up to Tk20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth of free products for its customers of fridges, TVs, ACs, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, gas stoves, rice cookers, and fans during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker, and Senior Executive Director Amin Khan handed over a cheque for Tk20 lakh to Sabuj Miah at a ceremony held in the city's Grand Sultan Convention Center on Tuesday (21 June).

Feni District Awami League Treasurer KBM Jahangir Alam, former Feni municipal panel mayor Faruk Bhuyan Belal, ward commissioner Khaled Khan, and Harun-or-Rashid Majumdar, Walton's Executive Director Monirul Haque, Additional Director Mirazul Hoque Mina, and Walton's Exclusive Showroom Faruk Agency's Proprietor Md Abbas Faruk Bhuyan attended the programme, among others.

Amdadul Hoque Sarker said that Walton has initiated the digital campaign to move forward with the government's Digital Bangladesh concept by providing different benefits to customers. Walton is now representing Bangladesh in the global arena for the customers' trust and acceptance.

Note that Sabuj Miah, who runs a six-member family, has a tea-stall at Kazirbag area of Feni. He purchased the fridge on an installment facility with a down payment of Tk10,000 from Faruk Agency for his aged mother living at his village Dhumsadda, and received an SMS from Walton with the notification of getting Tk20 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.

Sabuj Miah will invest a portion of the received money in the tea business and build a house for his mother with the rest.

Through the digital registration process, detailed information including the customer's name, mobile number, and model number of the product sold are being stored on the Walton's server so that customers get fast after-sales service from any Walton service center even if they have lost the warranty cards.