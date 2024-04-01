Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 10:33 am

Related News

Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 10:33 am
Popular film actor Amin Khan and Mamnun Hasan Emon handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Jharna Begum, who was awarded the cashback for purchasing Marcel brand refrigerator.
Popular film actor Amin Khan and Mamnun Hasan Emon handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Jharna Begum, who was awarded the cashback for purchasing Marcel brand refrigerator.

Jharna Begum, a housewife from Daganbhuiyan Upazilla of Feni district, got Tk10 lakh after she purchased a Marcel brand refrigerator. She got the benefit under the local brand's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-20.

On Saturday (March 30, 2024), Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan, along with another film actor Mamnun Hasan Emon, handed over a cheque worth Tk 10 lakh to Jharna Begum at a program held at Sher-E Bangla High School ground at Shebarhat area of Senbag upazila in the district, reads a press release.

Hailing from Protappur village of Daganbhuiyan, Jharna Begum bought a fridge worth Tk 34,290 from Marcel's distributor outlet 'Dhaka Electronics' on 25 March 2024. Then her name, mobile number and the model number of her purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, she received a message from Marcel on her mobile with the notification that she was awarded Tk10 lakh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jharna said: "I have never imagined that I would get Tk10 lakh just for buying a fridge. At first, I could not believe it but I was convinced by a phone call later from Marcel head office. We expect that Marcel brand will conquer the hearts of the people of Bangladesh."

Actor Amin Khan said, "Bangladeshi people are being cheated through purchasing non-branded products in the name of foreign brands. Customers are not only being cheated but also country's money is being transferred to foreign countries. So, we should buy locally made products to keep strengthening our economy."

Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon said, "Today I witnessed how the people's dreams come true and how the people are being benefited by Marcel's activities. As it is a local company, our own people are working here and thus Marcel is creating huge employment taking the country in a new height."

The program was attended, among others, by Mohammadpur union chairman Feroz Alam Bhuiyan Regan, Marcel's Head of Sales Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director Nurul Islam Rubel, Divisional Sales Manager Mizanur Rahman, Regional Sales Manager A N M Mohibbullah, and 'Dhaka Electronics' Proprietor Razib Chandra Das.

 

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

4h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

19h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

1h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

2h | Videos
Cocoa prices spiked

Cocoa prices spiked

4h | Videos
Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

17h | Videos