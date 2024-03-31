Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Jharna Begum, a housewife from Daganbhuiyan Upazilla of Feni district, got Tk10 lakh after she had purchased a Marcel brand refrigerator. She got the benefit under the local brand's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-20.

On Saturday (30 March), Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan, along with another film actor Mamnun Hasan Emon, handed over a cheque worth Tk 10 lakh to Jharna Begum at a programme held at Sher-E Bangla High School ground at Shebarhat area of Senbag upazila in the district, reads a press release.

Hailing from Protappur village of Daganbhuiyan, Jharna Begum bought a fridge worth Tk 34,290 from Marcel's distributor outlet 'Dhaka Electronics' on 25 March. Then her name, mobile number and the model number of her purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, she received a message from Marcel on her mobile with the notification that she was awarded Tk10 lakh.

Jharna said: "I have never imagined that I would get Tk10 lakh just for buying a fridge. At first, I could not believe it but I was convinced by a phone call later from the Marcel head office. We expect that Marcel brand will conquer the hearts of the people of Bangladesh."

Actor Amin Khan said, "Bangladeshi people are being cheated through purchasing non-branded products in the name of foreign brands. Customers are not only being cheated but also country's money are being transferred to foreign countries. So, we should buy locally made products to keep strengthening our economy."

Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon said, "Today I witnessed how the people's dreams come true and how the people are being benefited by Marcel's activities. As it is a local company, our own people are working here and thus Marcel is creating huge employment taking the country in a new height."

The program was attended, among others, by Mohammadpur union chairman Feroz Alam Bhuiyan Regan, Marcel's Head of Sales Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director Nurul Islam Rubel, Divisional Sales Manager Mizanur Rahman, Regional Sales Manager A N M Mohibbullah, and 'Dhaka Electronics' Proprietor Razib Chandra Das.

