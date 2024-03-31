Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Corporates

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Feni housewife Jharna gets Tk10 lakh buying Marcel fridge

Jharna Begum, a housewife from Daganbhuiyan Upazilla of Feni district, got Tk10 lakh after she had purchased a Marcel brand refrigerator. She got the benefit under the local brand's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-20.

On Saturday (30 March), Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan, along with another film actor Mamnun Hasan Emon, handed over a cheque worth Tk 10 lakh to Jharna Begum at a programme held at Sher-E Bangla High School ground at Shebarhat area of Senbag upazila in the district, reads a press release.

Hailing from Protappur village of Daganbhuiyan, Jharna Begum bought a fridge worth Tk 34,290 from Marcel's distributor outlet 'Dhaka Electronics' on 25 March. Then her name, mobile number and the model number of her purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, she received a message from Marcel on her mobile with the notification that she was awarded Tk10 lakh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jharna said: "I have never imagined that I would get Tk10 lakh just for buying a fridge. At first, I could not believe it but I was convinced by a phone call later from the Marcel head office. We expect that Marcel brand will conquer the hearts of the people of Bangladesh."

Actor Amin Khan said, "Bangladeshi people are being cheated through purchasing non-branded products in the name of foreign brands. Customers are not only being cheated but also country's money are being transferred to foreign countries. So, we should buy locally made products to keep strengthening our economy."

Actor Mamnun Hasan Emon said, "Today I witnessed how the people's dreams come true and how the people are being benefited by Marcel's activities. As it is a local company, our own people are working here and thus Marcel is creating huge employment taking the country in a new height."

The program was attended, among others, by Mohammadpur union chairman Feroz Alam Bhuiyan Regan, Marcel's Head of Sales Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director Nurul Islam Rubel, Divisional Sales Manager Mizanur Rahman, Regional Sales Manager A N M Mohibbullah, and 'Dhaka Electronics' Proprietor Razib Chandra Das.
 

Marcel / Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

3h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

4h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

1h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

2h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

9m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

3h | Videos