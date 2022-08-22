Federal Insurance holds Branch Manager Conference

22 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Federal Insurance Company Ltd held its Branch Manager Conference-2022 and Prize Giving Ceremony recently at the Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort, Cox's Bazar.

AMM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, chief executive officer and managing director of the company, presided over the conference, said a press release.  

Mohammad Abdul Khaleque, chairman, executive committee of the company, delivered speech as chief guest and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the company. 

NRC Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors Khadizatul Anwar, MP, Morshedul Shafi, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Abrarul Hoque, Independent Director Md Rafiqul Islam and Sponsor and former Chairman Alhaj Nurul Alam delivered speeches and advised employees to ensure better services and prepare themselves to achieve the target for the year 2022.

Among others, Additional Managing Directors Md Mahabubul Alam, Kazi Arifur Rahman, Md Feroz Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Md Zakir Hossain and Mohammad Fukhruzzaman and Vice President Md Shafiqul Islam Shamim delivered their speech regarding problems of the branch and achievement of the target-2022.

The conference was conducted by Company Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin. Branch managers and senior executives of head office and branches were present in the conference.

