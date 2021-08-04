Federal Insurance Company holds its 33rd AGM

The 33rd Annual General Meeting of Federal Insurance Company Limited was held through a virtual platform on Wednesday.

Mr Enamul Hoq, chairman of the company presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Vice-Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Alhaj Md Abdul Khaleque, Claims Committee Chairman Alhaj Sabirul Hoque, Audit Committee Chairman Safar Raj Hossain, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors Jainul Abedin Jamal, Khadizatul Anwar, MP,  Mamtaz Begum, Morshedul Shafi, Tahreer Nawaz, Towfiqul Islam Chowdhury, Towhidul Alam, AKM Ziauddin Chowdhury, Begum Hasina Banu, Abrarul Hoque, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Independent Director  Jamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury & Md Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer AMM Mohiuddin Chowdhry, Adviser AKM Sarwardy Chowdhury, DMD & CFO Simul Kanti Barua and senior excutives of the company were present in the meeting.

A good number of shareholders participated in the discussion through digital platform. Annual Accounts for 2020 of the company were approved and 10% dividend (5% cash & 5% stock dividend) was also approved.

