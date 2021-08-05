Federal Insurance’s premium income jumps 41%

Corporates

TBS Report 
05 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:03 pm

Related News

Federal Insurance’s premium income jumps 41%

In the April-June quarter, the net profit was Tk1.53 crore, which was Tk1.02 crore in the corresponding period of 2020

TBS Report 
05 August, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:03 pm
Federal Insurance’s premium income jumps 41%

Federal Insurance Company Ltd posted a higher net premium income in the second quarter of 2021 riding on an increase in marine and fire insurance business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Company Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin said the gross net premium income jumped 41% during the April-June quarter.

He said the company, which is engaged in marine, fire, motor, aviation, engineering, and miscellaneous insurance of its customers, is trying to strictly follow a regulatory order halting a 15% commission for agents.

As a result, it did not pay any commission during the period, where Tk1.43 crore had to be paid as commission in the same period of 2020, he added.

In the April-June quarter, the net profit was Tk1.53 crore, which was Tk1.02 crore in the corresponding period of 2020.

The earnings per share were Tk0.23, which was 53.33% higher from the same period of 2020.

In the first half of 2021, its net profit stood at Tk11.62 crore, which was Tk6.41 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company was incorporated in November 1987 and got listed on local stock exchanges in 1995.

Sponsors and directors hold 38.26%, institutional investors 14.02%, and general investors 47.72% shares of the company.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, the closing price of each share was Tk38.70 on the DSE.

Economy

Federal Insurance Company / Federal Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house