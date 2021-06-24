FBCCI wants exports to Kuwait to increase

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), Md Jashim Uddin, said Bangladesh wants a strong footprint in Middle East markets with a diverse range of products, especially in Kuwait.

He made this remark when the Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait, Major General Md Ashikuzaman, visited with him at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.

In the meeting, they discussed various trade and investment issues concerning Bangladesh and Kuwait, said a media statement.

ICT, skill development, plastics, pharmaceuticals, RMG, light engineering, fish and vegetables, fresh fruits, food processing, and manpower, were highlighted as potential products for export to Kuwait.

The ambassador said, "There is lack of interaction between the business communities of the two countries. Hence, more public and private sector engagement is needed to collaborate with each other in areas of mutual interest and to facilitate beneficial partnerships."

In his address, Jashim Uddin said, "There are a large number of Bangladeshi restaurants in the Middle East, including in Kuwait. If Bangladesh could supply spices, raw food items, tea, fruits and vegetables, targeting those restaurants, that would contribute remarkably to attaining a strong presence in the Middle East market."

"We have to work in coordination with the commerce ministry, the foreign ministry and other stakeholders, in a focused manner, to identify potential sectors for export from Bangladesh to Kuwait and other countries to promote the country's branding and to facilitate export diversification, which is a must in the post LDC graduation period," he added.

The FBCCI President went on to say that "The government and business community also need to work together towards quality assurance in the value chain to create a strong footprint in Kuwait and other Middle East markets."

FBCCI Senior Vice President, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents MA Momen and Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors Md Abu Naser and SM Shafiuzzaman, among others, were present on the occasion.