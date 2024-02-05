FBCCI Standing Committee Meeting: Urge to simplify port management to increase exports

Businessmen and entrepreneurs have demanded further simplification of port management to expand exports and increase competitiveness.

They made this demand in the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Port and Shipping on Sunday (4 February), reads a press release.

The committee members who participated in the meeting said that due to the ongoing global crisis, the cost of doing business in the country has increased significantly. As a result, local entrepreneurs are lagging behind in the competition in the international market. In such a situation, it is important to reduce the complexity of import-export of goods or raw materials.

According to them, increasing container handling capacity at Chattogram and Mongla ports and other ports, removal of jetty restrictions, installation of heavy lifts, removal of complications related to customs and HS code, reduction of export product shipping time (lead time), increase of testing lab capacity at ports, container clearance The export sector will benefit if the levy of unreasonable charges is curbed.

Chairman of the committee Tarafdar Md. Ruhul Amin said, "The private sector is working tirelessly to maintain economic growth despite the global crisis. To achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy in the future, the businessmen and entrepreneurs of the country must be kept alive. The existing problems in the import-export of products and raw materials should be solved quickly."

FBCCI Director and Director-in-Charge of Standing Committee on Port and Shipping A M Mahbub Chowdhury wants specific opinions and advice from the members of the committee to solve the existing problems in product transportation, shipping and customs.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, FBCCI senior vice president Md. Amin Helali said that there are 8 to 10 stakeholders (participants) in the port and shipping sector. He urged to take integrated initiatives by reviewing the problems of all parties and making specific recommendations.

Md. Amin Helali urged to submit the opinions discussed in the meeting in written form to FBCCI. He also assured that FBCCI will discuss these problems with the government and related authorities.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Exports was held at FBCCI in the afternoon. Where the businessmen and entrepreneurs demanded to reduce the dollar price disparity in the country's market.

