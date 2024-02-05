FBCCI Standing Committee Meeting: Urge to simplify port management to increase exports

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:54 pm

FBCCI Standing Committee Meeting: Urge to simplify port management to increase exports

Press Release
05 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Businessmen and entrepreneurs have demanded further simplification of port management to expand exports and increase competitiveness. 

They made this demand in the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Port and Shipping on Sunday (4 February), reads a press release. 

The committee members who participated in the meeting said that due to the ongoing global crisis, the cost of doing business in the country has increased significantly. As a result, local entrepreneurs are lagging behind in the competition in the international market. In such a situation, it is important to reduce the complexity of import-export of goods or raw materials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to them, increasing container handling capacity at Chattogram and Mongla ports and other ports, removal of jetty restrictions, installation of heavy lifts, removal of complications related to customs and HS code, reduction of export product shipping time (lead time), increase of testing lab capacity at ports, container clearance The export sector will benefit if the levy of unreasonable charges is curbed.

Chairman of the committee Tarafdar Md. Ruhul Amin said, "The private sector is working tirelessly to maintain economic growth despite the global crisis. To achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy in the future, the businessmen and entrepreneurs of the country must be kept alive. The existing problems in the import-export of products and raw materials should be solved quickly."

FBCCI Director and Director-in-Charge of Standing Committee on Port and Shipping A M Mahbub Chowdhury wants specific opinions and advice from the members of the committee to solve the existing problems in product transportation, shipping and customs.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, FBCCI senior vice president Md. Amin Helali said that there are 8 to 10 stakeholders (participants) in the port and shipping sector. He urged to take integrated initiatives by reviewing the problems of all parties and making specific recommendations.

Md. Amin Helali urged to submit the opinions discussed in the meeting in written form to FBCCI. He also assured that FBCCI will discuss these problems with the government and related authorities.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Exports was held at FBCCI in the afternoon. Where the businessmen and entrepreneurs demanded to reduce the dollar price disparity in the country's market. 
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

3h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

6h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

6h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

2h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

4h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

15h | Videos