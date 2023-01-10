FBCCI to organise Indo-Bangladesh agri mechanisation summit from 27 January

Photo: Courtesy

A three-day agriculture mechanisation summit titled Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanisation Summit (IBAM) will be held on 27 to 29 January 2023 in Dhaka.

The summit will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka to create an agri-mechanised ecosystem in Bangladesh to increase food production, said a press release issued by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) on Tuesday.

As per the press release, the summit is going to be held under the auspices of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its sister concern, the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA), India in collaboration with the FBCCI and the Indian High Commission, Dhaka.

The FBCCI leaders held a preparatory meeting on the upcoming summit at the organisation's office on Tuesday.

At the meeting, FBCCI Vice President MA Momen said, "India is one of the leading countries in agriculture machinery production. Their skills and technology can contribute to the agricultural mechanisation of Bangladesh. The IBAM will create an opportunity to develop cooperation between the stakeholders of both countries."

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly said, "Agri mechanisation is a burning issue in Bangladesh now. Mechanisation in the post-harvesting period is more essential here."

"Due to the labour crisis and poor processing capacity, a significant amount of crops are damaged at the farm level. The summit will be the knowledge-sharing hub for the local agri machinery manufacturers," he added.