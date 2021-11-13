FBCCI invites French investment, signs MoU with France-Bangla chamber

13 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 10:07 pm

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between FBCCI and France Bangladesh Economic Chamber in Paris for greater cooperation and partnership.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that the MoU will help further the cooperation for diversifying trade and expanding investment in a meaningful manner while addressing the signing ceremony said a press statement.

Md Jashim Uddin and Kazi Enayet Ullah, President of France- Bangladesh Economic Chamber, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in Paris on 12 November. 

The FBCCI president said, "Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment. Manufacturers in Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern production methods aligned with 4IR and the challenges of climate change. Among the world's top 10 green readymade garment factories, the top 7 are located in Bangladesh."

He also urged French investors to consider Bangladesh as an ideal destination for the relocation of their industry as Bangladesh requires huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He later invited non-resident Bangladeshis to invest in Bangladesh, availing the investment incentives. 

"FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate business interests in Bangladesh", he further said.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president, FBCCI urged the NRB businessmen to come forward for branding Bangladeshi products in France.

Later, M A Momen, vice president of FBCCI emphasised regular networking between businessmen of both Bangladesh and France to enhance bilateral trade and economic activities.

Priti Chakraborty and Md Saiful Islam, directors of FBCCI also spoke at the meeting. Vice President of FBCCI Md Aminul Haque Shamim, Former Vice-President Md Halal Uddin, Director Shomi Kaiser, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Dr Ferdousi Begum, Jesmin Akhter, Director, Bengal Group of Industries were also present at the event.
 

