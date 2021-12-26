FBCCI increases member subscription fee by Tk10, 000

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has increased the annual subscription fee of members from Tk35, 000 to Tk45, 000.

The decision was made at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the organisation in Dhaka Officers' Club, on Sunday (26 December).

According to sources, the subscription fee has been updated 8 years after the decision was originally discussed in 2013.

The organisation is divided into two classes, A and B. Class A's members subscribe with Tk35, 000 where class B, with Tk25, 000. Most members are said to belong to class A.

The FBCCI currently has 67 members from the Chamber Group and 413 members from the Association Group.

However, amidst the current coronavirus crisis, there is disagreement among some members about the fee increasing.

Ali Zaman, president of SME Owner's Association, told The Business Standard that 80% of the members, who are among the small chambers and associations, have not yet been able to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

"Increased subscription fees will be difficult for them," he said.

He further added that the process required to pass the resolution was not followed.

However, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice president, told The Business Standard that initially the subscription fee was proposed to be increased by Tk15, 000.

"After some people objected to it, it was proposed to increase the amount by Tk10, 000. This proposal was passed as no one objected further," he concluded.