FBCCI increases member subscription fee by Tk10, 000

Corporates

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 08:44 pm

Related News

FBCCI increases member subscription fee by Tk10, 000

Amidst the current coronavirus crisis, there is disagreement among some members about the fee increasing

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 08:44 pm
FBCCI increases member subscription fee by Tk10, 000

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has increased the annual subscription fee of members from Tk35, 000 to Tk45, 000.

The decision was made at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the organisation in Dhaka Officers' Club, on Sunday (26 December).

According to sources, the subscription fee has been updated 8 years after the decision was originally discussed in 2013. 

The organisation is divided into two classes, A and B. Class A's members subscribe with Tk35, 000 where class B, with Tk25, 000. Most members are said to belong to class A.

The FBCCI currently has 67 members from the Chamber Group and 413 members from the Association Group.

However, amidst the current coronavirus crisis, there is disagreement among some members about the fee increasing.

Ali Zaman, president of SME Owner's Association, told The Business Standard that 80% of the members, who are among the small chambers and associations, have not yet been able to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

"Increased subscription fees will be difficult for them," he said.

He further added that the process required to pass the resolution was not followed.

However, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice president, told The Business Standard that initially the subscription fee was proposed to be increased by Tk15, 000.

"After some people objected to it, it was proposed to increase the amount by Tk10, 000. This proposal was passed as no one objected further," he concluded.

Top News

FBCCI / subscription-free

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

9h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

9h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

48m | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market