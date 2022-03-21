FBCCI congratulates PM on achieving 100pc power coverage

FBCCI has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her governments' achievement of 100pc electrification in the country.

In a congratulatory message, the FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled her promise of o illuminating every house with electricity.

"Economic activities in the remote areas are developing as a result of electrification. Local employment has been created through new business ventures resulting in a development in all sectors including education, health, agriculture and industry," he added.

On Monday, the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina officially declared the 100pc power coverage at the inauguration ceremony of the country's biggest Payra 1320 MW thermal power plant with Ultra Super Critical technology.

Bangladesh has become the third in Asia and the thirteenth in the world to use ultra-supercritical technology in producing power.

With the opening of the first coal-fired Ultra Supercritical Technology power plant, coastal neighbourhoods of Payra and the "daughter of the sea" famed Kuakata in Patuakhali are expected to take the driver's seat in the country's journey of economic growth.