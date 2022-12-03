FBCCI-CNN partners in 50 years celebration

The country's apex trade body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) will organise the 'Bangladesh Business Summit 2023' in March next year to celebrate its 50th founding anniversary.

To cover the mega event internationally, the FBCCI has signed an MoU with CNN as its international media partner. Under the agreement, CNN will promote trade potential and investment opportunities in Bangladesh globally.

The MoU was signed on Saturday in presence of Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman at the Beximco office in Gulshan.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin and the South Asian sales Director of CNN Abhijeet Dhar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Salman F Rahman said, 'The business representatives and investors of different countries will know about the success and potential of Bangladesh through this Business Summit, which will attract the foreign investors.'

He noted that the summit would promote the success of Bangladesh for the last 50 years and the country's potential, where SME sector will get special emphasis apart from national and international investments.

Jashim Uddin said, 'Potential sectors like textile, digital economy, blue economy, etc will be showcased in this summit. Entrepreneurs who have contributed to the country's economy and freedom fighter businessmen will get recognition from FBCCI."

Through this summit, Bangladesh can reap the benefit of industry relocations across the world, he added.

'CNN will promote our event globally under this agreement. The DG of WTO, the trade commissioner of the European Union, the Chairman of JETRO, SEOs of several multinational companies, ministers of various countries and business representatives, will attend the occasion," said Jashim Uddin.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Abul Kasem Khan, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the event.