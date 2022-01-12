FBCCI begins nationwide blanket distribution

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has begun distributing winter clothing to cold-stricken people across the country as part of its social responsibility.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin inaugurated the distribution of winter clothes at the FBCCI office in Motijheel on Tuesday, said a press release.

The FBCCI president handed over the blankets to the poor madrasa students.

Md Jashim Uddin said, "50,000 blankets have already been sent to 41 districts' Chambers of Commerce and Industry to alleviate the suffering of the cold stricken people."

"If there is more demand in a district, the FBCCI will provide extra blankets to the chamber of commerce and industry in that district. Besides blankets, sweaters will also be distributed, "added the president.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said, "Besides regular activities to promote trade and investment in the country, FBCCI has always been responsible to society. As part of this, the FBCCI has decided to distribute winter clothes across the country to alleviate the suffering of the winter-hit people."

Panchagarh, Chapainawabganj, Sylhet, Gazipur, Gaibandha, Barisal, Rangpur District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Bandarban Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry virtually joined the inaugural ceremony.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, MA Razzak Khan Raj, and other directors, including Mohammed Bazlur Rahman, director-in-charge of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Relief and Rehabilitation, were also present on the occasion.

