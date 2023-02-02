FBCCI, ApexBrasil sign agreement to boost bilateral trade cooperation, investment

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and ApexBrasil, Brasil's apex body for trade and investment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday (1 February)

The MoU was signed by FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin and ApexBrasil President Jorge Viana in the presence of Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Ambassador to Brasil Sadia Faizunnessa, reads a press release.

A six-member delegation including FBCCI President Jasim Uddin is visiting Brasil and Argentina with the aim of expanding the market of Bangladeshi products in the regional trade market under Mercosur.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Brasil Sadia Faizunnessa, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Mohammad Daudul participated in the discussion on behalf of the Bangladesh delegation led by Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

In the discussion, the delegates assured of increasing Brasil-Bangladesh bilateral trade.

Ana Ripeza, head of the Brasilian delegation, praised the success of Bangladesh in the national and international arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementing mandated issues of the newly formed government of Brasil, such as poverty alleviation, women's empowerment or climate change challenges.