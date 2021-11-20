FBCCI and BBCCI to work together to increase market reach of Bangladeshi products in UK

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin on Saturday said that the FBCCI will work towards increasing the market reach for Bangladeshi products in the United Kingdom.

To this end, the FBCCI will jointly work with the British-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) to attain this goal.

The FBCCI president made the statements during a courtesy visit paid by BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed at FBCCI on Saturday, said an FBCCI press release.

According to the release, the FBCCI will soon hold a meeting with the visiting BBCCI delegation in Dhaka along with traders of agricultural and processed food products, leather goods and footwear and handicrafts of Bangladesh.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Export Promotion Bureau, Airports and Civil Aviation Authority will also be invited to the meeting to identify and address export problems in the UK market.

During the courtesy call, the FBCCI President said, "Expatriate Bangladeshis of the second and third generation are contributing to the mainstream of the British economy and have strengthened their position. FBCCI is keen to expand the market of Bangladeshi products in the country through them."

In this regard, BBCCI President Bashir Ahmed said, "Bangladeshi exporters are lagging behind in marketing strategy in Britain. Had there been information about the progress of Bangladesh, the interest of British buyers to buy the products of this country would have increased."

At that time, the presidents of the two trade organisations agreed to form a sector-based working group between businessmen of the two countries in the future.

Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Md Habib Ullah Dawn and Director Syed Moazzem Hossain and Dr Ferdousi Begum.