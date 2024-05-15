Fashion show titled 'Pulled from the Roots with Tongue' held at BUFT

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

Fashion show titled 'Pulled from the Roots with Tongue' held at BUFT

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Fashion show titled &#039;Pulled from the Roots with Tongue&#039; held at BUFT

The Department of Fashion Studies at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) organized a fashion show titled 'Pulled from the Roots with Tongue' on May 15, 2024.

The event, held at the BUFT multipurpose hall in Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka, showcased the work of Bangladeshi Canadian artist Refaya Turshin, reads a press release.

Turshin, the founder of RT Atelier, is known for her diverse skills in abstract painting, fine art photography, and eco-friendly design, all of which reflect her keen interest in architecture. She has participated in various prestigious events including RAW Artists Canada (Summer 2022 and 2023), Fashion Art Toronto (Spring/Summer 2023), and the Vegan Fashion Show 2023. RT Atelier has been featured on the New York Times Square billboard in September 2023 and in Elle Canada in March 2024. The collection presented at the show was a unique blend deeply rooted in heritage.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mr. Md. Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of BUFT Trust, Managing Director of Onus Group, and former President of BGMEA & FBCCI was present as Chief Guest. Special Guests included Mr. Md. Faruque Hassan, BoT Member of BUFT, and former President of BGMEA & Managing Director, Giant Business Group; Mr. Md. Moshiul Azam Shajal, BoT Member of BUFT and Managing Director, Fame Sweaters Limited; Prof. Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of BUFT; and Mr. Durjoy Rahman, Founder of Durjoy Bangla Foundation. Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor of BUFT, delivered the welcome speech, while Prof. Dr. Md. Alamgir Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Fashion Studies at BUFT, gave the vote of thanks. The fashion show was curated by Ms. Afsana Sharmin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Fashion Studies at BUFT.

Various dignitaries attended the fashion show, including the Treasurer, the Father and Grandmother of Turshin, Chairpersons, the Director of Student Welfare and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, the Head of Logistics, the Head of Public Relations, faculty members, other officials, and beloved students.

BUFT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

11h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

11h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

13h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

2h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

26m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

5h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

1h | Videos