Fashion show titled 'Pulled from the Roots with Tongue' held at BUFT

The Department of Fashion Studies at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) organized a fashion show titled 'Pulled from the Roots with Tongue' on May 15, 2024.

The event, held at the BUFT multipurpose hall in Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka, showcased the work of Bangladeshi Canadian artist Refaya Turshin, reads a press release.

Turshin, the founder of RT Atelier, is known for her diverse skills in abstract painting, fine art photography, and eco-friendly design, all of which reflect her keen interest in architecture. She has participated in various prestigious events including RAW Artists Canada (Summer 2022 and 2023), Fashion Art Toronto (Spring/Summer 2023), and the Vegan Fashion Show 2023. RT Atelier has been featured on the New York Times Square billboard in September 2023 and in Elle Canada in March 2024. The collection presented at the show was a unique blend deeply rooted in heritage.

Mr. Md. Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of BUFT Trust, Managing Director of Onus Group, and former President of BGMEA & FBCCI was present as Chief Guest. Special Guests included Mr. Md. Faruque Hassan, BoT Member of BUFT, and former President of BGMEA & Managing Director, Giant Business Group; Mr. Md. Moshiul Azam Shajal, BoT Member of BUFT and Managing Director, Fame Sweaters Limited; Prof. Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of BUFT; and Mr. Durjoy Rahman, Founder of Durjoy Bangla Foundation. Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor of BUFT, delivered the welcome speech, while Prof. Dr. Md. Alamgir Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Fashion Studies at BUFT, gave the vote of thanks. The fashion show was curated by Ms. Afsana Sharmin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Fashion Studies at BUFT.

Various dignitaries attended the fashion show, including the Treasurer, the Father and Grandmother of Turshin, Chairpersons, the Director of Student Welfare and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, the Head of Logistics, the Head of Public Relations, faculty members, other officials, and beloved students.