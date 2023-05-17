Fashion Revolution Bangladesh, Sweden collaborate to empower consumers and promote sustainable fashion

Fashion Revolution Bangladesh and Fashion Revolution Sweden joined forces to host a virtual talk show aimed at empowering individuals and discussing the upcoming Sustainable Fashion Week 2023. The event focused on shifting consumer behavior towards embracing sustainable fashion. The panel consisted of six highly enthusiastic experts from various parts of the world, bringing diverse perspectives to the discussion.

The esteemed panelists included Livia Quaresmini, a professor at Istituto Lorenzo de' Medici in Italy; Dr Khan Taufique, a senior lecturer at Oxford Brookes Business School in the UK; Elisabeth Gudmundson, the founder and owner of Uma Bazaar in Sweden; Dr Shahriare Mahmood, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Spinnova in Finland; Lavinia Muth, a sustainability expert, speaker, consultant, educator, and mentor; and Harper Hartel, a Gen-Z consumer representative and fashion enthusiast based in Thailand. Hosting the event were Martina Brandtlová, Head of Research and Publication at Fashion Revolution Bangladesh, and Evelina Danielsson Valladares, Country Coordinator at Fashion Revolution Sweden.

The discussion commenced with Livia Quaresmini sharing insights on how to engage consumers in sustainable fashion. Quaresmini emphasized the importance of patience and kindness when explaining the reasons for choosing sustainability to individuals. She stressed the need to allow people time to absorb and understand the information, acknowledging that change can create discomfort but must be given space to flourish. Quaresmini also highlighted the growing acceptance of vintage clothes, noting that they are now seen as unique historical pieces rather than taboo fashion choices.

Addressing concerns that sustainable clothing may not be fashionable, Elisabeth Gudmundson reassured the audience that this stereotype has shifted significantly due to the introduction of innovative fabrics. She applauded sustainable brands for prioritizing excellent style and design, asserting that they are contributing to a positive change in the fashion industry. Gudmundson also drew attention to the increasing importance of transparency, explaining that both consumers and investors now seek brands that are environmentally conscious.

Lavinia Muth shared her perspective on strategies brands can adopt to engage customers in sustainable fashion practices. Muth emphasized the importance of incorporating these strategies into a business model, focusing on longevity, circularity, and alternative materials. She also highlighted the need for degrowth in the global north, urging brands to rethink consumption patterns and reduce mindless extraction of natural resources.

Drawing from his experience working with brands and the fashion industry, Shahriare Mahmood discussed the growing pressure on brands to embrace sustainability. He acknowledged the increasing consumer and peer pressure for brands and retailers to meet sustainable targets. Mahmood stressed that sustainability should start from the raw materials and emphasized the need for brands to understand and embody sustainable values.

Khan Taufique emphasized the significance of integrating emotions into advertisements for green fashion. He argued that positively framed emotional messages have a stronger impact on inducing environmentally sustainable consumption behavior. Taufique underscored the need to emotionally motivate consumers towards sustainable clothing, highlighting ongoing research efforts to explore effective ways of emotionally introducing sustainable fashion to people.

Harper Hartel, representing the Gen-Z consumer perspective, identified style, quality, ethics, and sustainability as key factors influencing fashion choices among her generation. She noted that while environmental concerns have always been on their radar, disposable clothing and its environmental impact have not been widely recognized. Hartel discussed the influence of social media on fashion choices, with celebrities and influencers playing a pivotal role. She encouraged second-hand clothing and thrift shopping as viable options for environmentally friendly fashion.

In conclusion, the hour-long discussion provided valuable insights from experts across the fashion industry. It was evident that fashion trends are undergoing a revolution, with a focus