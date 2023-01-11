Fashion Revolution Bangladesh announces new country coordinator

Fashion Revolution Bangladesh has appointed Masrur Rahman as Country Coordinator effective from Tuesday (10 January).

Masrur Rahman is a fashion industry professional with over 8 years of diversified experiences in his field of work, said a press release.

Fashion Revolution is a global movement campaigning for a fashion industry that conserves and restores the environment and values people over growth and profit.

According to the media release, the organisation works in over 90 countries worldwide, with both an innovative and international approach to research, education and advocacy.