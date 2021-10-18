Fashion open studio, British Council to host ten int’l digital events

Fashion Open Studio and the British Council will present a series of ten international digital events and workshops with nine international designers in response to the themes of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26.

The digital event series will run until November 12 as part of the British Council's global climate connection initiative and campaign, said a press release.

Aranya Craft and Rahemur Rahman of Bangladesh/London, Garcia Bello of Argentina/Netherlands, Iro Iro of India, Toton of Indonesia, Bora Studio of Nepal, Sindiso Khumalo of South Africa, Bhukram of Thailand, Huner of Turkey, and Vimbai Natasha Naomi of Zimbabwe have been selected to participate.

Rahemur Rahman, an emerging British Bangladeshi designer by the International Fashion Showcase in 2019, and Aranya will uphold their responsibly made designs and tell stories about artisans on local and international platforms.

Aranya supports an ecosystem of 1500 artisans across 16 districts of Bangladesh, including MRO indigenous artisans who reside in the Shangu Reserve Forest in the Chattogram hill tracts.

Aranya, in partnership with the Creative Conservation Alliance, provides training and market access opportunities to help reduce forest dependency. As an emerging brand, Rahemur Rahman is already making a mark in terms of using responsible design.

During the event, Aranya and Rahemur Rahman will demonstrate how to sew and repair worn-out garments. Rahemur Rahman's design and production process will be shown through a film. The Aranya and Bengal Craft Society's Nawhin Khair and Creative Conservation Alliance's Shahriar Caesar Rahman interviews with Rahemur will be broadcast. Craft-making methods used by communities living in the Chattogram hill tracts' Sangu Reserve forest can be explored.

Applicants have to register at FashionOpenStudio.com to participate.

The event series will be animated by a physical activation in Glasgow during COP26 on 1 to 12 November which will offer the public and COP26 attendees alike an opportunity to interact with the open studio activities in person.