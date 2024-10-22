Faruque Hassan appointed new chairman of BUFT

Mr. Faruque Hassan, a founding member of the Board of Trustees at BUFT, former President of BGMEA, and Managing Director of Giant Group, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

Mr. Hassan was unanimously elected to this position during BUFT's 54th Board meeting on 21 October 2024. His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the University's collaborations with academia, research, and the garment industry.

Under Mr. Hassan's leadership, BUFT aims to drive further growth and deepen its connections with the industry.