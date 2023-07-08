Faruq Mayeenuddin elected vice chairperson of BRAC Bank

Faruq Mayeenuddin, an Independent Director of BRAC Bank Limited, has been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the bank.

He was appointed independent director to the board in December 2021 and also serves as the chair of the Board Executive Committee of the bank, reads a press release.

Mayeenuddin is a career banker with over 37 years of experience holding key management positions in different leading private commercial banks in Bangladesh. He served Trust Bank Limited as the managing director and CEO till February 2021.

Before Joining Trust Bank, Mayeenuddin served as the additional managing director, chief risk officer and CAMLCO of The City Bank Limited. He also worked as deputy managing director with Mercantile Bank and AB Bank. In his career, he held the position of country manager at AB Bank Mumbai Office for five years facilitating correspondent and reimbursement banking services to different Bangladeshi banks.

Mayeenuddin is a renowned writer, authoring more than two dozen of books on Banking, Economics, fiction, translation and travelogue.

In recognition of his contribution to Bangla literature, he received Bangla Academy Award 2019 in the travel writing category.