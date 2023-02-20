400 farmers receive agri loans from AB Bank

AB Bank disbursed agri loans to 400 small and marginal farmers through smart cards in Gopalganj.

On the occasion, a loan disbursement programme was held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani outer Stadium of the district recently, reads a press release.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present at the programme as the chief guest.

Gopalganj District Awami League President Mahbub Ali Khan and Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Abdul Kader Sarder were present as special guests.

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme with the bank's senior officials and local dignitaries in attendance.