‘Farmer School’ to be established in Rajshahi

A Farmer School as an integrated model school to increase capability of rural farmers will be established in Rajshahi

Syngenta Bangladesh Ltd and Shardha Union Parisad ward no 3 in Chargat upazilla of Rajshahi signed an MuU in this regard on Thursday (13 October), reads a press release.

Syngenta Managing Director Hedayet Ullah and Sardah Chairman Alhaj Md Hasanuzzaman signed the MoU on behalf of the respective institutions.

The objective of establishing Farmer School is to enable farmers and communities through knowledge, the release added.

