Faria Yasmin appointed Chief Business Officer of ACI Foods & Commodity Brands

Ms. Faria Yasmin has been promoted to Chief Business Officer of ACI Foods & Commodity Brands consisting of 3 companies: ACI Foods Limited, ACI Pure Flour Limited & ACI Edible Oils Limited with 6 business divisions Flour, Lentil, Rice, Foods, Edible Oils & Foods Export.

Ms. Faria brings 24 years of industry experience, with nine years at ACI, where her contributions as Business Director significantly advanced ACI's Food & Commodity Portfolio. Her career includes pivotal roles at Nestlé Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, giving her a broad foundation in the sector.

An alumna of the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, Ms. Faria holds both a BBA and an MBA in Marketing. Known for her strategic perspective and dedication to growth, she has set high standards in every role, consistently fostering innovation and operational success at ACI.