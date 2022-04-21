Fareast Islami Life Insurance holds insurance claim payment ceremony

Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday (21 April) hosted an insurance claim payment ceremony at Fareast Tower in the capital.

Chairman of The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Dr M Mosharraf Hossain FCA was present as the special guest.

The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Kabir Hossain, chairman of the company's board of directors.

Board members Dr Md Ibraheem Hossen Khan, Sheikh Mamun Khaled, Jahurul Islam Chowdhury, Mostafa Jamanul Bahar, Mozammel Haque; CEO of the company Dr Chowdhury Mohammad Wasiuddin and others senior and midlevel executives were also present in this ceremony.

In the event, insurance claims worth Tk150 crore was paid today to the policyholders and in due course, Board of Directors shall be paying Tk413 crore of due claim.

The claim shall be paid as "first in first out" basis.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, chairman of the company, expressed his hope that the country's leading insurance company would soon be able to increase the trust and confidence of its customers and the people.