Fareast Islami Life Insurance holds 21st AGM

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:57 pm

Fareast Islami Life Insurance holds 21st AGM

Due to Covid 19 company arranged AGM on a digital platform as per the direction of the Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission

Photo shows Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Mohammad Sanaullah FCS, Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Md. Mofazzal Hossain NDC, Colonel Gazi Md. Khalid Hossain PSC (Retd), Snehasish Barua FCA, Mozammel Haque, Suzadur Rahman, Md. Zikrul Hoque, Mohammed Alamgir Kabir FCA -Chief Executive Officer (CC) and Mahamudhul Hasan FCS-Company Secretary.
21st Annual General Meeting of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd. was held on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 at 11:00 am on a digital platform.

Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd. presided over the meeting.

According to a press release, members who participated in the meeting approved the Audited Accounts of the company for the year ended 31 December 2020. During the year 2020, the Company earned a Premium of Tk. 974 Crore.

Due to Covid 19 company arranged AGM on a digital platform as per the direction of the Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission. 

The Chairman in his address mentioned that due to financial irregularities & corruption the BSEC dissolved the entire board on 01 September 2021 and for the interest of the investors, policy holder's and Capital Market has appointed 9 Independent directors and formed a new board. The new board is trying with level best to streamline the management and improve the business.

A large number of members participated in the meeting and they appreciated the initiatives taken by the independent directors and forward some suggestions towards the development of the company business. 

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

