Fareast Islami Life Insurance holds 21st AGM

21st Annual General Meeting of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd. was held on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 at 11:00 am on a digital platform.

Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd. presided over the meeting.

According to a press release, members who participated in the meeting approved the Audited Accounts of the company for the year ended 31 December 2020. During the year 2020, the Company earned a Premium of Tk. 974 Crore.

Due to Covid 19 company arranged AGM on a digital platform as per the direction of the Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Chairman in his address mentioned that due to financial irregularities & corruption the BSEC dissolved the entire board on 01 September 2021 and for the interest of the investors, policy holder's and Capital Market has appointed 9 Independent directors and formed a new board. The new board is trying with level best to streamline the management and improve the business.

A large number of members participated in the meeting and they appreciated the initiatives taken by the independent directors and forward some suggestions towards the development of the company business.