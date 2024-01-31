Fantasy Kingdom's 'Polar Ice Cream Presents Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri' kite festival set for 2 Feb

31 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 11:47 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fantasy Kingdom Complex is set to organise the much-anticipated "Polar Ice Cream Presents Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri" kite festival on Friday (2 February). 

The event promises to be a sky-high celebration, immersing attendees of all ages in a festive atmosphere enriched with traditional festivities and modern entertainment, reads a press release. 

The thrilling experience of flying kites combined with the delicious flavours of Polar's variety of ice creams will be available to visitors.

The event, set to dazzle and delight, will feature a dynamic lineup of entertainment activities including a DJ spinning the latest beats, and mesmerizing acrobatic performances. 

Participants who register early for the Kite Festival will receive a special bonus – a complimentary entry ticket along with four rides to experience the magic of Fantasy Kingdom Complex during the festival.

The festivities are set to commence with a dynamic lineup of entertainment activities, featuring a DJ spinning the latest beats and mesmerizing acrobatic performances. 

As the sun sets, Fantasy Kingdom Complex will come alive with the vibrant colours of kites and the rhythmic beats of the DJ, adding a magical touch to the celebration.

"This 'Polar Ice Cream Presents Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri' Kite Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration that brings together families and friends to revel in the joyous spirit of the occasion," said Organiser's press release. 

"From the traditional Pithas to the pulsating music, attendees are in for a treat that engages all the senses."
 

