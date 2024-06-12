Fantasy kingdom unveils new thrill ride: Tornado 360 VR for Eid-ul-Adha

Fantasy Kingdom is set to elevate the joy of Eid with its latest offering, the Tornado 360 VR ride, in time for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Originating from Turkey and built to the latest international standards, the Tornado 360 VR promises to open new doors in the country's entertainment sector.

This state-of-the-art ride features thrilling 360-degree rotation, offering breath-taking scenery, encounters with dinosaurs, and high-speed racing experiences that will leave visitors exhilarated. Ensuring utmost safety, the ride employs a fiberglass shoulder harness complemented by an additional belt lock. Visitors will be fully immersed in the adventure through a VR headset and a 5.1 sound system, enhancing the realism of the seven-minute ride.

Fantasy Kingdom, with a legacy spanning two decades, has been a pioneer in providing exceptional entertainment to visitors across the nation. The introduction of Tornado 360 VR is a testament to their ongoing commitment to innovation in the entertainment industry. This ride stands as a remarkable addition, pushing the boundaries of virtual reality experiences.

Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd. continues to lead the way in the entertainment industry, always striving to introduce new dimensions of excitement for all entertainment lovers.