Fantasy Kingdom organises 7-day long event to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

To add an extra dimension to the Eid festivities, you can visit the Fantasy Kingdom Complex, an entertainment center in Savar, near Dhaka.

On the occasion of this year's Eid, for the additional entertainment of the visitors, the park authorities have organised a special 7-day event, which includes concerts, fashion shows, DJ shows and game shows.

The Fantasy Kingdom has been created with world-class entertainment services and exciting rides, reads a press release.

This fascinating theme park has already become one of the most popular entertainment destinations for travelers.

The Roller Coaster is one of the most exciting rides in the park. In addition to the roller coaster, there are more exciting rides including Santa Maria, Magic Carpet, Izzy Dizzy and Giant Splash which will make your Eid holiday lively.

In addition to all the rides for adults, there are colorful game zones and fun rides for kids.

The Water Kingdom is a golden opportunity to relax in the vast expanse of water by removing the boredom of busyness. Water Kingdom's most popular ride-wave pool is made of artificially created ripples.

There are also fun rides including Slide World, Family Pool, Tube Slide, Lazy River, Multi Slide, Waterfall, Doom Slide, Lost Kingdom and Dancing Zone which will increase your enjoyment level.

The Heritage Park has been built with the traditional installations of the country and all the nice rides. In addition to getting acquainted with the traditions and culture of Bengal, there are opportunities to take some nice rides.

National Memorial, Ahsan Manzil, Chunakhola Mosque, Kantojir Temple, Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Satgumbuj Mosque, Paharpur Buddhist Monastery etc. are some of the traditional structures built in the park.

There is also the first Go-Kart Track Extreme racing in Bangladesh modeled on Formula One racing. Extreme racing is the best option for those who like to race. Touching the ground around the small four wheels, these racing cars will give you a thrilling racing experience.

Overcoming the fatigue of a busy life, Fantasy Kingdom is your first choice for pure entertainment in a noise-free environment outside the city to rediscover yourself. So this Eid, bring your family, friends and loved ones to the Fantasy Kingdom and be overwhelmed with joy in the world of Fantasy Kingdom.