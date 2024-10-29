Fantasy Kingdom announces its first halloween fest

Fantasy Kingdom announces its first halloween fest

 Fantasy Kingdom invites everyone to its first-ever "Halloween Fest".This exciting event will celebrate Halloween with various spooky decorations and fun activities for visitors of all ages. 

One of the main attractions will be the ""Horror Tunnel"" at Fantasy Kingdom, where guests can walk through a thrilling experience filled with ghosts and scary creatures. For those who love to dance, a special "Halloween DJ" spinning music will keep the party alive.

At our Halloween Fest, there's something for everyone. Families can enjoy a range of fun Halloween games, watch a lively Ghost Parade featuring all sorts of spooky characters and fancy horror cosplayers, and be entertained by the energetic Flash Mob performance. Plus, we have a variety of Halloween-themed food and bakery items, offering a range of delicious treats that are both hauntingly fun and delightful! And for movie lovers, there will be screenings of haunted short clips showcasing classic scary films that are perfect for the day.

Fantasy Kingdom is dedicated to creating a fun and festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of Halloween. Fantasy Kingdom expects to offer a weekend filled with excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories for visitors at the Halloween Fest!
We can't wait to see you at our first-ever Halloween Fest! Mark your calendars and get ready for a spooktacular time—don't miss out!

