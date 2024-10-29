Fantasy Kingdom announces its first Halloween Fest

Corporates

Press Release
29 October, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:16 pm

Fantasy Kingdom announces its first Halloween Fest

Press Release
29 October, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:16 pm
Fantasy Kingdom announces its first Halloween Fest

Fantasy Kingdom cordially invites everyone to its first-ever "Halloween Fest" from 31 October to 1 November, 2024. 

The event will celebrate Halloween with a variety of spooky decorations and fun activities for visitors of all ages, reads a press release.

One of the main attractions will be the "Horror Tunnel" at Fantasy Kingdom, where guests can walk through a thrilling experience filled with ghosts and scary creatures. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For those who love to dance, a special "Halloween DJ" spinning music will be there to keep the party alive.

Families can enjoy a range of fun Halloween games and watch a lively Ghost Parade featuring all sorts of spooky characters and fancy horror cosplayers. 

Plus, the energetic Flash Mob performance will surely entertain everyone. 

Guests can also look forward to a selection of Halloween-themed food and bakery items, offering a range of delicious treats that are both hauntingly fun and delightful! 

For movie lovers, there will be screenings of haunted short clips showcasing classic scary films that are perfect for the day.

Fantasy Kingdom is dedicated to creating a fun and festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of Halloween. Fantasy Kingdom expects to offer a weekend filled with excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories for visitors at the Halloween Fest!

Mark your calendars and get ready for—as the press release suggests—a spooktacular time.

 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

59m | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

1h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

1h | Videos
Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

2h | Videos