Fanfare's mega contest winners awarded by Tanvir Tushar

Corporates

Press Release
22 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:37 pm

Fanfare's mega contest winners awarded by Tanvir Tushar

After selecting from about two thousand videos, the top three winners won a bicycle, a dinner set, and a gift box of skin care products.

Press Release
22 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular content creator Tanvir Haider Tushar, of the content creation channel kinGOPoLY, awarded the winners of the mega video contest "My Blog My Day" at Fanfare's Dhanmondi office, reads a press release.

According to the press release, after selecting from about two thousand videos, the top three winners won a bicycle, a dinner set, and a gift box of skin care products.

The winners were excited to receive the prizes and welcomed this kind of competition to create creative content. At the event, Tanvir H Tushar said, "The way Fanfare is working as the country's first social commerce company is unprecedented. The platform deserves praise for the importance it has placed on quality video content."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fanfare is Bangladesh's first social commerce platform. The company has been working successfully by prioritizing various well-known brands and users in the country. Fanfare app users can share high-quality content anytime. In addition, app users can participate in various exciting contests.

Currently, a mega video contest called "Favorite Homemade Food" is running on the Fanfare app. Anyone can share any video related to any food recipe, vlog, or food presentation and win attractive prizes such as a microwave, electric stove, and rice cooker. Anyone can download the Fanfare app by going to the links Android: https://cutt.ly/IwjFnDOY IOS: https://ywqyfgCz and participate in all of Fanfare's contests.

Tanvir Tushar / Fanfare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

2h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

3h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

19h | Videos