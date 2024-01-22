Fanfare's mega contest winners awarded by Tanvir Tushar

Popular content creator Tanvir Haider Tushar, of the content creation channel kinGOPoLY, awarded the winners of the mega video contest "My Blog My Day" at Fanfare's Dhanmondi office, reads a press release.

According to the press release, after selecting from about two thousand videos, the top three winners won a bicycle, a dinner set, and a gift box of skin care products.

The winners were excited to receive the prizes and welcomed this kind of competition to create creative content. At the event, Tanvir H Tushar said, "The way Fanfare is working as the country's first social commerce company is unprecedented. The platform deserves praise for the importance it has placed on quality video content."

Fanfare is Bangladesh's first social commerce platform. The company has been working successfully by prioritizing various well-known brands and users in the country. Fanfare app users can share high-quality content anytime. In addition, app users can participate in various exciting contests.

Currently, a mega video contest called "Favorite Homemade Food" is running on the Fanfare app. Anyone can share any video related to any food recipe, vlog, or food presentation and win attractive prizes such as a microwave, electric stove, and rice cooker. Anyone can download the Fanfare app by going to the links Android: https://cutt.ly/IwjFnDOY IOS: https://ywqyfgCz and participate in all of Fanfare's contests.