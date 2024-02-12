Family Sports Day held by Square Toiletries Limited

Like every year, Square Toiletries Limited's Family Sports Day was held at Ashulia Aegis Ground.

The event turned into a get-together with the officers and families of Square Toiletries Limited's Rupsi Factory and head Office in a joyful atmosphere with day-long sports, reads a press release.

Anjan Chowdhury, business director of Square Toiletries Limited announced the opening by hoisting the national flag. Also present were the company's Chief Operating Officer Malik Mohammad Saeed, Executive Director Golam Kibria, Rupsi Plant Head Faiz Ahmed and senior officials of the factory and head office.

At the beginning of the event, the Family Sports Day started with the flying of balloons and pigeons, in which the officials of Square Toiletries Limited and their family members participated.

