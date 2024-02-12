Family Sports Day held by Square Toiletries Limited

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:37 pm

Family Sports Day held by Square Toiletries Limited

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like every year, Square Toiletries Limited's Family Sports Day was held at Ashulia Aegis Ground. 

The event turned into a get-together with the officers and families of Square Toiletries Limited's Rupsi Factory and head Office in a joyful atmosphere with day-long sports, reads a press release. 

Anjan Chowdhury, business director of Square Toiletries Limited announced the opening by hoisting the national flag. Also present were the company's Chief Operating Officer Malik Mohammad Saeed, Executive Director Golam Kibria, Rupsi Plant Head Faiz Ahmed and senior officials of the factory and head office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the beginning of the event, the Family Sports Day started with the flying of balloons and pigeons, in which the officials of Square Toiletries Limited and their family members participated. 
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

10m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

55m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos