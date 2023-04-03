Families of 30,000 underprivileged children to get financial aid from 'Save the Children' through bKash

03 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Financial aid provided by "Save the Children" will reach the families of 30,000 underprivileged children across the country through bKash.

Save the Children, an international humanitarian organisation, working on children's health, education, awareness and protection around the world, will use bKash's disbursement solution to distribute financial aid to underprivileged children in Bangladesh.

Recently at the country office of Save the Children in Dhaka, Onno Evertjan Van Manen, country director of the organisation and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations for the distribution of the aid. Senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.

The international non-governmental organisation Save the Children helps vulnerable children and their families, protects children from emergencies such as disasters, diseases and all forms of violence, ensures education, nutritious food and health care for underprivileged children, protects their rights and works to make parents aware.

Noteworthy that, currently more than 120 NGOs in Bangladesh are disbursing allowances to their beneficiaries through bKash. More than 250,000 underprivileged people are now being benefited from this convenient and secure disbursement solution of bKash.

