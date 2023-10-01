Fall 2023 Orientation held at UIU

United International University (UIU) organized the Orientation Program for the newly admitted students of the Fall-2023 semester yesterday in the UIU playground. Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE), School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) and School of Life Sciences (SoLS) took part in the orientation program, reads an UIU press release.

The Hon'ble Vice Chancellor (In-charge) of UIU Prof. Dr. Md Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest in the program. Among others, Prof Dr. Mohammad Musa, Dean, School of Business and Economics, UIU and Prof. Dr. Hasan Sarwar, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, UIU spoke in the program. The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Dr. Sheikh Shafiul Islam, Head, Dept. of Media Studies and Journalism, UIU.

According to the press release, the Chief Guest advised to newly admitted students that regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world class skilled human resources.

The Registrar of UIU Dr. Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While two alumni of UIU, Md Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing & Head of Business, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno) Nabila Sabrin Sworna , Lecturer, Dept. of CSE, UIU and two newly admitted students also spoke in the program.

UIU Cultural Club presented a colorful cultural program at the end of the orientation ceremony. Professor Emeritus Dr. M Rezwan Khan, Executive Director of IAR & Former VC of UIU, Prof. A S M Salahuddin, Director (Coordination), Deans of different faculties, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials, Students and guardians among others were present in the program.