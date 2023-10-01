Fall 2023 Orientation held at UIU

Corporates

Press Release
01 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Fall 2023 Orientation held at UIU

The Chief Guest advised to newly admitted students that regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world class skilled human resources

Press Release
01 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

United International University (UIU) organized the Orientation Program for the newly admitted students of the Fall-2023 semester yesterday in the UIU playground. Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE), School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) and School of Life Sciences (SoLS) took part in the orientation program, reads an UIU  press release.

The Hon'ble Vice Chancellor (In-charge) of UIU Prof. Dr. Md Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest in the program. Among others, Prof Dr. Mohammad Musa, Dean, School of Business and Economics, UIU and Prof. Dr. Hasan Sarwar, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, UIU spoke in the program. The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Dr. Sheikh Shafiul Islam, Head, Dept. of Media Studies and Journalism, UIU.

According to the press release, the Chief Guest advised to newly admitted students that regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world class skilled human resources.

The Registrar of UIU Dr. Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While two alumni of UIU, Md Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing &amp; Head of Business, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno) Nabila Sabrin Sworna , Lecturer, Dept. of CSE, UIU and two newly admitted students also spoke in the program.

UIU Cultural Club presented a colorful cultural program at the end of the orientation ceremony. Professor Emeritus Dr. M Rezwan Khan, Executive Director of IAR & Former VC of UIU, Prof. A S M Salahuddin, Director (Coordination), Deans of different faculties, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials, Students and guardians among others were present in the program.

UIU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

2h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

5h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

7h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

1h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

40m | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

4h | TBS Economy
Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

2h | TBS Economy