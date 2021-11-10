Fakir Fashion Limited signs group life insurance agreement with Guardian Life

Fakir Fashion Limited, a tier apparel manufacturing and exporting company, has signed a group insurance agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited.

The employees of Fakir Fashion Limited will get group insurance benefits under the agreement, said a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, managing director of Fakir Fashion Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their companies, said a press release.

Mahmud Afsar, head of Group Insurance, Saidur Rashid Tusher, officer of Group Sales, Mohammad Arif Hossain, officer of CRM from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and AHM Ariful Islam, chief financial officer, Sultan Mahbubul Haque, head of HR, Admin and Compliance, Md Shafiqur Rahman, head of Strategic Management and Secretariat and Khandoker Razaul Islam, manager of Strategic Management and Secretariat from Fakir Fashion Limited were also present in the signing ceremony.