Fakir Apparels: A Bangladeshi Pioneer in Sustainable Manufacturing

Bangladesh is one of the world's leading producers of textiles and clothing, employing millions of workers. However, the history of Bangladesh's RMG industry is undeniably marred by the Rana Plaza disaster of 2013, whose 10th anniversary is fast approaching. The incident was a turning point for the industry: the collapse of the building, which housed several garment factories, claimed the lives of more than 1,100 workers and injured countless more. The tragedy brought to light the many deficiencies of the industry—not only poor working conditions and inadequate safety and security standards, but also low wages for workers.

In response to the disaster, many companies in the Bangladesh RMG industry have made a concerted effort to improve working conditions and adopt sustainable practices. Furthermore, given that Bangladesh currently stands seventh in the Climate Risk Index, it is crucial that the country takes immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change. In this context, Fakir Apparels, a textile composite knit manufacturing company established in 1998 and situated in Fatullah, Narayanganj, has taken several important steps towards sustainability and social responsibility. As a leading player in the industry, Fakir Apparels is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethics, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility.

On Monday, 6th August, Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited the Fakir Apparels factory, recognizing the company's commitment to sustainable development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a United Nations SDG Advocate, Queen Mathilde's visit highlights the significance of Fakir Apparels' efforts to promote sustainability in the textile industry.

Indeed, Fakir Apparels has made significant investments in sustainable practices, including the use of environmentally friendly materials, the reduction of waste and emissions, and the promotion of fair labor practices. Through its partnership with Better Work—a comprehensive programme that is a collaboration between the United Nation's International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—Fakir Apparels company has taken several measures to reduce its carbon footprint and shift towards renewable energy sources.

One of the key initiatives in this regard was shifting 15% of their energy dependency from fossil fuels to solar energy, with a larger ambition to shift 100% of their energy dependency to renewable sources by 2030. In addition, Fakir Apparels is also committed to using environmentally friendly materials in its products. The company uses 15% recycled cotton and polyester materials in its products, with the goal of using 100% recycled materials by 2030. They have also implemented a zero-climate impact dyeing process and water efficiency measures to minimize its environmental impact. Not to mention, the company is also working towards establishing its first circular facility by 2025. This facility will reprocess and reuse pre consumer generated products in the manufacturing facilities, and channel it back into their products.

Fakir Apparels' commitment to the SDGs is seen in their contributions towards SDG 4: Quality Education. Its workers are not only offered a career progression program, but provided with IT and financial literacy education, teaching them about the benefits of having a savings account and a retirement plan. In partnership with Better Work, FAL's GEAR Program trains women team members in both hard and soft skills, leading to the promotion of 55 women to supervisors with increased salaries. The GEAR Program was a steppingstone for these women, providing a clear career path and motivation for growth in the garment industry. Furthermore, the company regularly conducts mental health awareness campaigns and provide scheduled sessions with mental health counselors.

In accordance with SDG 5: Gender Equality, Fakir Apparels has achieved a 55:50 male to female worker ratio by 2022, a significant increase from 70:30 in 2012. For expecting mothers, Fakir Apparels offers 112 days of paid maternity leave, including 30-minute breastfeeding breaks twice throughout office hours. The company also provides a special breastfeeding area and teaches mothers about how to express breastmilk in a hygienic manner. Female workers are also given biodegradable sanitary napkins. Such initiatives not only demonstrate the company's commitment to gender equality but also shows its recognition of the importance of balancing work and family life.

Fakir Apparels understands that empowerment involves more than just generating income; it encompasses skill building, financial literacy, and sustainable career growth, and it's easy to see their commitment to this idea. Fakir Apparels is undeniably a leading example of how Bangladesh's RMG industry can balance economic success with social and environmental responsibility. Their motto is to "challenge conventional methods of garment manufacturing through pioneering innovations in design, processes, and practices that will accelerate our shift towards a sustainable future." The company is demonstrating its commitment to this goal through its many initiatives in sustainable development. Undoubtedly, the visit by Queen Mathilde of Belgium serves as a testament to the company's efforts to promote sustainable manufacturing and a better future for all.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article