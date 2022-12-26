Faisal Khan new president of Independent Power Producers Assoc

Faisal Khan, director of Summit Group, has been elected the president of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA) for the next two years.

Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director of Orion Group, has been elected one of the directors of the association along with Monzur Kadir Shafi, SM Noor Uddin, Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Md Rubayet Tanvir, and Mabroor Hossain, said a press release.

The newly elected vice-presidents of the association are Md Abdur Razzaque Ruhani (finance), Khalid Islam and Engineer Md Mozammel Hossain.

BIPPA's new president Faisal Khan said, "It is an honour to lead an association that has been vital to the economic growth and development of Bangladesh. BIPPA member companies have made significant investments in the power sector and supply over 50% of the electricity in the National Grid.

"I look forward to working with BIPPA members, MPEMR, BPDB and all other stakeholders to overcome the current economic crisis caused by the war in Europe. During these tough times, BIPPA will focus on energy efficiency and utilisation to supply uninterrupted electricity to every household and industry in Bangladesh."

His predecessor Imran Karim, vice-chairman of the Confidence Group, welcomed him.

Faisal Khan is an engineer and also holds an MBA degree from the prestigious London Business School. He is one of the founding members of Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) as well as a member of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC).

The Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), a trade organisation that represents 57 independent power producers in the country, was formed in June 2014.