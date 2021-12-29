Fair Technology rolls out Hyundai Santa Fe 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 01:25 pm

Related News

Fair Technology rolls out Hyundai Santa Fe 2021

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Hyundai Santa Fe 2021
Hyundai Santa Fe 2021

Fair Technology, the sole distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Bangladesh, has rolled out the 2021 model of Hyundai's sports utility vehicle (SUV) Santa Fe.

The brand new 2500 CC gasoline-run 7-seater, with 20-inch wheels, spacious premium interior, panoramic sunroof and many advanced features sells at Tk78 lakh.

The distributor launched the car in a programme at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday,  while Fair Technology Director and Chief Executive Officer Mutasim Dayan, its Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, other senior officials and many SUV enthusiasts were present.  

"Santa Fe, a huge global success of Hyundai, will attract a number of the existing crossover users and reconditioned SUV owners as it is the best value proposition in its class by the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing automobile brand," said Md Mesbah Uddin, chief marketing officer of Fair Group.

Santa Fe 2021 is a luxury family SUV at a good price, he added.

Fair Technology provides a warranty for 3 years or up to 1 lakh kilometres, while customers will get four free services in the first year.

Hyundai, following its partnership with Fair Technology, is introducing more and more models in the Bangladesh market to position itself as a winning player in the still-less-penetrated but with- mounting-potentials car market.

Mutasim Dayan said his company was going to assemble Hyundai cars in its local plant by the middle of the next year so that local value addition helps reduce car prices.

The company's automobile division has already embraced its vision – A car for each family.  

By 2023, the company would also introduce electric vehicles in the market, he added.

The company's sales chief Abu Naser Mahmud said Santa Fe 2021 is the fourth generation of the Santa Fe series that was introduced in 2000 and was sold in millions of units globally.

The Bangladesh car market has been dominated by used Japanese cars and brand new cars now make at best 15% of the annual market.

Of the around 6,000 brand new cars, SUVs and crossovers are widely outselling sedans that reflects that the middle and affluent class car lovers are identical to their global counterparts. 

Fair Technology Limited / Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 / Hyundai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

1h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

3h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
On a tight budget, you can take a shared boat from Mongla port and visit Koromjol - the Sundarbans’ entrance. Photo: Tareq Onu

Floating through the Sundarbans’ canals 

4h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

15h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

15h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

15h | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one