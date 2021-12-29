Fair Technology rolls out Hyundai Santa Fe 2021

Fair Technology, the sole distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Bangladesh, has rolled out the 2021 model of Hyundai's sports utility vehicle (SUV) Santa Fe.

The brand new 2500 CC gasoline-run 7-seater, with 20-inch wheels, spacious premium interior, panoramic sunroof and many advanced features sells at Tk78 lakh.

The distributor launched the car in a programme at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday, while Fair Technology Director and Chief Executive Officer Mutasim Dayan, its Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, other senior officials and many SUV enthusiasts were present.

"Santa Fe, a huge global success of Hyundai, will attract a number of the existing crossover users and reconditioned SUV owners as it is the best value proposition in its class by the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing automobile brand," said Md Mesbah Uddin, chief marketing officer of Fair Group.

Santa Fe 2021 is a luxury family SUV at a good price, he added.

Fair Technology provides a warranty for 3 years or up to 1 lakh kilometres, while customers will get four free services in the first year.

Hyundai, following its partnership with Fair Technology, is introducing more and more models in the Bangladesh market to position itself as a winning player in the still-less-penetrated but with- mounting-potentials car market.

Mutasim Dayan said his company was going to assemble Hyundai cars in its local plant by the middle of the next year so that local value addition helps reduce car prices.

The company's automobile division has already embraced its vision – A car for each family.

By 2023, the company would also introduce electric vehicles in the market, he added.

The company's sales chief Abu Naser Mahmud said Santa Fe 2021 is the fourth generation of the Santa Fe series that was introduced in 2000 and was sold in millions of units globally.

The Bangladesh car market has been dominated by used Japanese cars and brand new cars now make at best 15% of the annual market.

Of the around 6,000 brand new cars, SUVs and crossovers are widely outselling sedans that reflects that the middle and affluent class car lovers are identical to their global counterparts.