Fair Electronics contributed to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund

Fair Electronics Ltd has made a significant contribution of more than Tk10.1 million to the Labour Welfare Foundation Fund to support the welfare of workers under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The contributing amount is reckoned at 10% of the Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) 2020-21 of Fair Electronics Ltd.

Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Chairman of Fair Group, handed over the cheque to Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP, State Minister for Labour and Employment, and Md. Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment during a ceremony held in the ministry's conference room on 4th July, 2024. Also, in attendance were Md. Selim Reza, Director of Legal, Estate & Regulatory Affairs of Fair Group, and Maruf Hasan Raijv, Senior Manager.

In a statement, the Chairman of Fair Group said, "We are honoured to support the Ministry of Labour and Employment with our contribution, aiming to foster better working conditions and opportunities for all. Fair Group is committed and responsible. we have played a remarkable role in manufacturing mobile phones and consumer electronics of global brands like Samsung and Hisense creating thousands of jobs for Bangladeshi youth having the vision of smart Bangladesh." Fair Group emphasizes ensuring a safe and decent work environment for its employees. Under the Bangladesh Labour Act, domestic and foreign companies contribute 5% of their profits to WPPF fund at the end of the year.