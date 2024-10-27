Fahad Karim appointed as new vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation

The 16-year era of Kazi Salauddin at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has ended, with Mr Tabith Awal, previously Vice President for two terms, now leading as the newly elected President after the election.

Mr Fahad Mohammad Ahmed Karim, a prominent figure in the sports industry and President and CEO of K-Sports, has been appointed Vice President. Known for his sports marketing and management expertise, Karim brings valuable experience to the BFF and is expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of Bangladeshi football.

Mr Karim said, "I am grateful to all the voters, the current regime, all the staff of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the election commissioner, FIFA, and AFC, who have worked together to ensure a fair and transparent election. This is the first election of BFF in the new Bangladesh, created by the students and the people of Bangladesh, and I am proud to be a part of it. I am looking forward to the leadership of our President, Mr. Tabith Awal, who is a young visionary entrepreneur, politician, and, most importantly, an ex-footballer. I am eager to work under his leadership and visionary thinking. The sports industry has given me a lot, and it is time to give back to the sport. I am also keen to work with the Dhaka Leagues, which are not at their best currently. I would love to bring my experience in PR, Marketing, Brand Building, and Partnership. I am keen to build a better image of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and football, especially through social media and digital platforms. But these are still my thoughts and depend on which responsibilities our President bestows upon me."

Mr Karim, Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy, Sabbir Ahmed Arif, and Nasser Shahrear Zahedee were elected vice presidents.