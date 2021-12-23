EyHost MD Imran Hossen contests in BASIS executive committee election

EyHost Ltd Managing Director Imran Hossen is contesting in the Executive Committee election of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) for the 2022–2023 term.

Imran Hossen is running for the position of associate member with ballot number two.

The election is scheduled to be held on 26 December.

Imran Hossen expressed his desire to work on three issues if elected in the poll.

Imran intends to make policies for the cloud market in Bangladesh and build a community with national and international society.

The EyHost MD said that he will work to create skilled manpower to ensure cyber awareness and cyber security in the country.

Taking cloud infrastructure to a new height for the next generation is his other aim, he added.

He has been working since 2010 in domain name registration, cloud hosting, cyber security business and policy development to ensure safer internet for local and international community.

He completed his bachelor's degree in software engineering and computer science from American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).