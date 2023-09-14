Extra Softness arrives in Bangladesh with Petal Tissue by Bashundhara

14 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Extra Softness arrives in Bangladesh with Petal Tissue by Bashundhara

14 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Petal Tissue has entered the market with a softer and more absorbent product. On September 14, the new brand embarked on its journey with an inauguration ceremony held at the Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters, reads a press release. 

Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited has utilized cutting-edge Italian technology machines and 100% virgin pulp in the production of Petal Tissue. In a groundbreaking move, the company introduced this innovative tissue brand, which boasts superior softness and enhanced absorbent capacity, catering specifically to the needs of Bangladeshi consumers. The brand has unveiled a comprehensive selection of 15 SKUs spanning various categories, meticulously crafted to cater to everyday use. 

Mr. Mustafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of the Bashundhara Group was in attendance at the time. He stated, "Bashundhara Group has consistently marketed high-quality products for the betterment of our nation and its people. In line with this commitment, we have introduced petal tissue of international standards for all. We anticipate that this product will gain favor among consumers as demand continues to grow and market segmentation expands." 

Also present at the occasion were Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer, BPML, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Chief Financial Officer, BPML, Mohammad Majedul Islam, Company Secretary, Sector C, Mohammad Alauddin, Head of Marketing, Sector C, Imranul Kabir, Marketing Manager and many others.

 

