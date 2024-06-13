Exquisite Eid offerings from Amari Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 11:15 pm
This Eid-ul-Adha enjoy Amari Dhaka's exquisite offerings from Enchanted Sandwiches, BOGO Pizza , Succulent Kebabs, Eid Festive Funfare, Eid Coolers, Wafflelicious Delight , Joyful Eid Retreat as Staycation like never before.

Amari Dhaka's culinary team presents many mouth-watering food items all through the season of Eid, reads a press release. 

All the items are thoughtfully selected prioritizing our guest choice shared by two persons with two cold drinks and mesmerising authentic taste of Gourmet Gathering. Choose from an ensemble of Gourmet gathering with free swimming pool access, Flavors of Bengal, Highway cuisine, Mediterranean Cuisine, Oriental Pearls at Tk2,999 net for two persons and enjoy the option of selecting your choice of our four cuisines.

For entire month of June, take advantage of our exclusive festive city scape with late checkout.  Junior suite room with two free drinks at Deck 41 and Tk2,000 Spa voucher is available at Tk9,499 net.

Book now: [email protected]  and enjoy a festive holiday at Amari Dhaka.

Call for reservation: Amaya : 01777796444, 01777796445; Cascade: 01777719319; Room- 0255059620

Amari Dhaka Hotel

